Dec. 4, 1917 – Aug. 9, 2018
Margery Richter age 100, of Fremont passed on to be with her Lord on August 9, 2018.
Margery Florence was born December 4, 1917 at home in Belden, Nebraska to Walter Henry and Emma ‘Suehlsen’ Henriksen. After several moves to North Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska, Margery settled in Fremont during her teen years.
Margery loved her Lord and church. She entered into membership of the First United Methodist Church in Fremont on October 26, 1935. She was proud to have been a member of her church for over 80 years. Margery married Hubert Franklin ‘Jim’ Richter on June 1, 1938. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before Jim’s passing in 1989.
She is survived by daughters: Linda Ott of Fremont and Nannette Kay Morris of Sikeston, MO; granddaughters: Allegra Anne Morris and Tammy (Steven) Morris Burch, both of Sikeston, MO and Michelle (Tim) Renee’ Martin of Bernie, MO; great grandchildren: Bailey Nicole Martin and Shelby Renee’ Martin of Columbia, MO and David Morgan Burch of Hredec Kralove, Czech Republic; special friends: Max and Janice Kirby; and several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Margery was preceded in death by her husband Jim, grandson Steven Franklin Morris, son-in-law Dr. David F. Morris, twin sister Margaret Floma Stafford, 2 other sisters, 2 brothers and 2 step sisters.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. with the family present. Memorial may be directed to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont, Fremont Health Hospice or donor’s choice.
Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com