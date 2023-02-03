Margrette Brown
January 6, 1935 – January 27, 2023
Marge was born on Jan. 6, 1935, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Edward and Johanna (Steinhoefel) Remm. She grew up and attended school in Scribner and also lived in Fremont, Nebraska. She married Larry Studt in 1951. Marge worked for Campbell's soup while living in Nebraska. She later married George Brown on Feb. 23, 1963. George passed away on July 27, 2004.
Surviving are her children: John (Karen) Studt (Horace, North Dakota), Sherry (Bruce) Liljequist (Audubon, Minnesota), Patsy Lyman (Marshfield, Wisconsin), Cindy (Brett) Brunelle Chabert (Panama City Beach, Florida) and Margie (David) English (Wheatland, North Dakota); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rose Wendt (Kenesaw, Nebraska).
Preceding her in death: husband, George; brothers, George and Edward Remm; sisters, Maryann Timmerman and Julia Blome.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at West Funeral Home in West Fargo, North Dakota.
The service can viewed at westfuneralhome.com shortly after her funeral.