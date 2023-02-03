Marge was born on Jan. 6, 1935, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Edward and Johanna (Steinhoefel) Remm. She grew up and attended school in Scribner and also lived in Fremont, Nebraska. She married Larry Studt in 1951. Marge worked for Campbell's soup while living in Nebraska. She later married George Brown on Feb. 23, 1963. George passed away on July 27, 2004.