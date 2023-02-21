Marjorie Anne Porter

January 21, 1939 – February 19, 2023

Marjorie Anne (Becker, Clopine) Porter passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. She was born Jan. 21, 1939, to Brainard R. (B.R.) and Margaret (Key) Becker in Oak Forest, Arkansas.

When her father was called for service in WWII, B.R. took Marjorie and her brother, Nelson, to live with his parents, Logan A. and Marjorie (Becker) Clopine, in Franklin, Nebraska. In 1947, they were both adopted by their grandparents. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1957 and then attended college at Colorado Women's College for a year. She then graduated with a double major in Vocational Home Economics and Art from Kearney State College in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1961. She taught at Cambridge, Nebraska, for a year before marrying Robert Porter on May 27, 1962. They both taught for a year at Oxford, Nebraska, before moving to Wayne, Nebraska, where Robert taught for many years and Marjorie was a homemaker while raising their children. Robert passed away in 2007 and Marjorie moved to Fremont in 2011.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and the Women's Circle at church. She was a part of the church's Prayer Shawl Crochet Group and also crocheted baby blankets for baptisms.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca R. (Jay) Dirkschneider of Fremont; son, Rodney R. Porter of Reno, Nevada; brother, Nelson Clopine of Weslaco, Texas; three grandchildren, Anya and Alex Porter and Jasmine Dirkschneider.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and daughters, Mary and Marsha Porter.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Michael McGregor will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser's. Private interment will be at a later date.

Memorials to the family for a later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.