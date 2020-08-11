× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 3, 1927-August 7, 2020

Maria Munro Moore, 93 of Fremont, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 of natural causes at Nye Legacy.

She was born March 3, 1927 in Omaha to Donald and Amanda(Walter) Munro.

Maria grew up in Omaha graduating from Central High in 1945 and joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps at Bishop Clarkson Memorial School of Nursing in Omaha where she graduated in 1947. She went to work as a surgical nurse at the Veterans Hospital.

Maria married James H. Moore, Jr. November 10, 1951 in Omaha. They lived in Omaha and Gering until settling in Fremont in 1956. Jim passed away November 13, 2017. Maria was a member of the Presbyterian Church, P.E.O. Chapter AJ, and the Fremont Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Her greatest joys were attending her grandchildren's activities, traveling with family and friends, and reading.

Maria is survived by six daughters; Barbara (Dennis) Noyes of Andover, KS, Mary (Bill) Piernot of Westminster, CO, Katie (Randy) Price of Lincoln, Maggie (Malcolm) Peters of Fremont, Amanda Koris of Omaha, and Betsy (Kevin) Hulett of Fremont. Fourteen grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents and brother, Donald.