December 12, 1921 – May 5, 2019
Marian J. Anderson, 97 years, of Fremont passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. She was born Dec. 12, 1921, in rural Omaha to William and Dora (Harder) Auch.
Marian grew up on a farm near Fremont. She received her Nurses Aid Training. Marian married Wallace “Wally” Anderson on Sept. 9, 1940, in Fremont. After their marriage, they resided around Colon, and returned to Fremont in 1995.
She is a member of First Baptist Church in Fremont. Some of Marian’s favorite things were writing music, playing piano, cooking, sewing, and gardening.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Sherri) Anderson; brother, Robert Auch; sister, Lois Steinbach, all of Fremont; grandchildren, Jeff (Lori) Anderson of Colon, Ron Jr. (Jenny) Anderson of Lincoln, Stefani (Tom) Toebben of Blair, Russell (Barbie) Anderson of Colon; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wally; and brother, John Auch.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. Rev. Richard Crooks and Rev. Leland Foreman will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:30-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Burial in the Marietta Presbyterian Cemetery near Colon.
Memorials are to be directed to First Baptist Church, Living Word FCF, or TEAM Mission.
