December 26, 1943 – December 28, 2022

Marianne J. Meyer, age 79, of Fremont, formerly of Scribner, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Marianne was born Dec. 26, 1943, in Fremont to Leo and Meta (Klamt) Hansen. She grew up in Scribner, attended Districts #47 and #66 Schools in rural Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School. She married Ward Meyer in July of 1964 and they lived on a farm near Scribner; they later divorced. Marianne spent most of her childhood and adult years on a farm. She enjoyed country life and held special memories of the farm. In 2012 she moved to Fremont.

She held several jobs during her working years, including Schweser’s Department Store, Hormel, Food-4-Less and Walmart in Fremont, Good Samaritan Center and Dahl’s Restaurant, both in Scribner, and Omaha Steaks in Snyder.

Marianne enjoyed the outdoors, working puzzles, coloring pictures and working in her garden. While living at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont she was a member of the Resident Council. “Keep your head up, enjoy life and be happy.”

Survivors: daughter, Tonya (Joe) Bauer of Ashland; sons, Scott Meyer of Hooper and his children, Elizabeth and Kelly, Mike (Carla Jo) Meyer of Hooper and their children, Jared Roberts, Riley (Brittney) Meyer, and Marinn Meyer; two great-grandchildren, E.J and Amy Jo Hittle; brothers, Dennis (Ellen) Hansen of O’Neill, Gerald (Betsy) Hansen of Fremont.

The memorial service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The family requests you wear something comfortable and casual. Burial will be at a later date in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

