Marie E. (Meduna) Bouc
Died August 9, 2020
Marie E. (Meduna) Bouc, 100, of Colon, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Wahoo, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon.
Visitation is Friday, Aug. 14, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Colon.
Memorials in care of the family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 N. Linden St.
Wahoo, NE 68066
402-443-3624
To send flowers to the family of Marie Bouc, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.