Marie E. (Meduna) Bouc

Died August 9, 2020

Marie E. (Meduna) Bouc, 100, of Colon, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon.

Visitation is Friday, Aug. 14, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.

Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Colon.

Memorials in care of the family for future designations.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden St.

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624

