December 16, 1925 – January 7, 2021

Marie J. Petersen, 95, of Blair, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at the Crowell Home in Blair.

Marie was born Dec. 16, 1925, in Fremont to Frank and Ruth (Metzger) Roubal and grew up on the family farm near North Bend, Nebraska.

She graduated from North Bend High School in 1943. Marie married Roland E. Petersen on July 31, 1944, in North Bend. After marriage they farmed at Cedar Bluffs and she worked for Fremont Foundry doing clerical work. They moved to Battle Lake, Minnesota, in 1965 and operated a resort at Blanche Lake for 8 years. She also worked as the post office clerk at Battle Lake for 10 years and Clitherall, Minnesota, for 10 years. They moved to Orum, Nebraska, in 1997 to be closer to the family. Roland Petersen passed away on June 18, 2009.

Marie was a member of Orum Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was member of the National Association of Post Masters. She was a life member of American Legion Post 158 Auxiliary at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, VFW Post 612 Auxiliary at Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and later Post 8332 Auxiliary at Arlington, Nebraska.