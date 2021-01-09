December 16, 1925 – January 7, 2021
Marie J. Petersen, 95, of Blair, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at the Crowell Home in Blair.
Marie was born Dec. 16, 1925, in Fremont to Frank and Ruth (Metzger) Roubal and grew up on the family farm near North Bend, Nebraska.
She graduated from North Bend High School in 1943. Marie married Roland E. Petersen on July 31, 1944, in North Bend. After marriage they farmed at Cedar Bluffs and she worked for Fremont Foundry doing clerical work. They moved to Battle Lake, Minnesota, in 1965 and operated a resort at Blanche Lake for 8 years. She also worked as the post office clerk at Battle Lake for 10 years and Clitherall, Minnesota, for 10 years. They moved to Orum, Nebraska, in 1997 to be closer to the family. Roland Petersen passed away on June 18, 2009.
Marie was a member of Orum Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was member of the National Association of Post Masters. She was a life member of American Legion Post 158 Auxiliary at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, VFW Post 612 Auxiliary at Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and later Post 8332 Auxiliary at Arlington, Nebraska.
Marie is survived by her son, William F. “Bill” (Kathy) Petersen of Orum; daughters, Linda (Ron) Kincanon of Fremont and Jan (David) Wahl of North Olmstead, Ohio; sister, Aurzella Thiesen of Cedar Bluffs; sister-in-law, Eva Roubal of North Bend; 5 grandchildren, Mike (Brenda) Kincanon, Nick (Krista) Kincanon, Eric (Carin) Wahl, Kara (Joel) Nelson, Beau (Randi) Petersen; 5 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland; brother, Lloyd Roubal; and sister, Dorothy Harrison.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Lincoln Cemetery in Orum with Pastor Charles Smith officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Orum.
