1922-2021

Marie Spoonhour of Fremont passed away on June 28, 2021. She was 99 years old.

Marie was born in 1922 on a ranch near the Llano River in central Texas. Her parents were Hugo and Hulda Schulze. She rode horses to attend a country school, until she attended high school in Mason, Texas, and lived with her grandparents.

She attended nursing school in San Antonio and then served as a Registered Nurse in the Army Air Corps during World War II. While in the service, she met and married Robert (Bob) Spoonhour who was also in the Army Air Corps.

After the war, they moved to Fremont. While Bob worked as a CPA, Marie worked as a registered nurse at Dodge Memorial Hospital (now Methodist Fremont). They had three sons: Jim (1946), Tom (1948) and Jerry (1951).

Marie retired from nursing in 1984. She also served as a Deacon and Elder at the Presbyterian Church of Fremont.