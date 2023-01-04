October 11, 1933—December 31, 2022

Marilyn A. Jaworski, 89, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Marilyn grew up in rural Bellwood, Nebraska. She graduated in 1950 from Columbus High School, Columbus, Nebraska. On Nov. 6, 1951, Marilyn married Charles H. Jaworski at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Bellwood. She was a lifelong resident of Fremont.

Marilyn loved sports. She and her husband were dedicated Nebraska football fans. They loved to travel with their friends for the games, and when they couldn’t be there in person, you’d find Marilyn cheering loudly from her living room. Marilyn was the matriarch of her family, hosting holidays and caring for everyone. Her grandchildren brought her extreme joy, and she attended their sporting events regularly. She also loved to golf, play cards, piece together puzzles, and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and brother, David Janicek.

She is survived by son, Mike (Peg) Jaworski; daughters, Cheryl (Butch) Seaman and Linda Jacobs (Steven Kubel); grandchildren, Tricia (Matt) McKim, Jason (Megan) Jaworski, Clarissa Jacobs, Graham Seaman, Noah (Jillian) Seaman, Tyler (Monica) Seaman, Matt Seaman; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bergan Elementary, or family choice.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, (402) 721-4490.