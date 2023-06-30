Marilyn B. Winkler, age 84, of Fremont, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Fremont. She was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Salem, Illinois, to Samuel and Virginia (Slater) Casner. She is survived by her children, Glen Winkler and Sue Stromer; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Lee Casner and Clyde “Buck” Casner. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Winkler Sr.; and sister, Loretta Brown. A private family service will be held at a later date.