May 24, 1929 – October 4, 2022

Marilyn Jean (Nelson) Wiegert, 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and Pastor Tom Nevius on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

She was born May 24, 1929, in Tekamah, to Don and Gladys (Smith) Nelson. Marilyn graduated from Tekamah High School in 1947. That summer, she attended Wayne Teacher’s College and earned a three-year teaching certificate. Then in the fall, she started teaching in a rural school, District 84 near Craig, Nebraska, which was the beginning of her teaching career of 33 years. After five years of teaching in rural schools, she went to work as an inspector at the Mead Ordnance Plant in Mead, Nebraska. Here she met her husband, Earl Wiegert. They were married in Blandensburg, Maryland, on June 12, 1953, and were married for 69 years. After starting their family, Marilyn attended and eventually graduated from Midland Lutheran College in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She continued to teach in the Fremont Public School System at Washington and Clarmar elementary schools, retiring in May 1990.

Marilyn will be remembered for her devotion and love to her family as they were her greatest blessing. Her passion was her husband, children and grandchildren along with attending numerous sporting activities watching her grandchildren over the years. She was an amazing cook, baker and seamstress and her door was always opened for family and friends. Marilyn was a member of Fremont Alliance Church and the YMCA.

She is survived by her husband Earl of 69 years; daughter, LuAnn (Clint) Walraven; sons, Kyle (Dawn) Wiegert and John Wiegert; grandsons, Jason (Vickie) Hack, Trevor (Emma) Wiegert; great-grandsons, Brandtley Hack and Lucas Hack; great-granddaughter, Sophie Wiegert; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Gladys (Smith) Nelson; in-laws, Emmons and Lou Emma (Raser) Wiegert; grandson, Derek Hack; sisters, Audrey Lavern (John) Blatter; Dona (Joe) Neary; brothers, Jim (Shirley) Nelson, Kenneth (Marilyn) Nelson, Les (Patsy Jo) Nelson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale (Darlene) Wiegert.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Fremont Alliance Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service time Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. The family wishes to thank their Alliance Church family, Kindred Hospice and Home Instead for all of their caring, concern and assistance. A memorial will be established at a later date.

