Marilyn M. Livingston

Marilyn M. Livingston

May 5, 1928—October 1, 2022

Marilyn, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She was born May 5, 1928, on her family farm in Sutton, Nebraska, to Bert and Mabel (Case) Hamm. The family moved to Lincoln when Marilyn was 12. Marilyn attended Teacher’s college in Lincoln and graduated in 1945. She married Donald T. Livingston on May 5, 1946. Marilyn was involved with Daughters of the Nile and Eastern Star Grand Matron.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Livingston; brother, Graydon Hamm; son, Michael Livingston; sons-in-law, Marlon Jones, Steve Smith; great-grandson, Gryffin Jones.

She is survived by her children, Douglas Livingston, Shari Livingston Smith and Susan Livingston Jones; grandchildren, Joey (Erica) Livingston, Shani (Rob) Smith, Tara (Chad) Valla, Cory (Tasha) Livingston, Cameron (Heather) Jones, Abbie (Ryan) Peterson, Jessie (Nick) Czerok, Jamie (Jesse) Halladay, AJ Jones, and Mike (Emily) Jones; sister, Cherril Fields; sister-in-law, Lyanne Hamm of Tampa, Florida; 22 great-grandkids; 2 great-great-grandkids; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

The memorial service will be held at Dugan Funeral Chapel on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel 402-721-2880

