Marilyn M. Livingston

Marilyn, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She was born May 5, 1928, on her family farm in Sutton, Nebraska, to Bert and Mabel (Case) Hamm. The family moved to Lincoln when Marilyn was 12. Marilyn attended Teacher’s college in Lincoln and graduated in 1945. She married Donald T. Livingston on May 5, 1946. Marilyn was involved with Daughters of the Nile and Eastern Star Grand Matron.