Marilyn R. McPherran
June 28, 1929—July 20, 2019
Marilyn McPherran, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 20, 2019. Born June 28, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Frank Lindsay and Eva (Moulin) Tudehope. She grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and graduated from East High School. After attending Morningside College in Sioux City, she transferred to Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. There she met her future husband, Donald McPherran. Married on Nov. 5, 1950, they had joyfully celebrated 68 years together.
Prior to marriage, Marilyn was employed by the Morningside State Bank in Sioux City. She also worked for the Fremont Junior High School, Schweser’s and Zales in Fremont. Marilyn worked full time after her three children were raised at Equitable Federal Savings and Loan in Fremont for 19 years. Marilyn was a Branch Manager and a Senior Savings Officer before retiring. Marilyn was a member of Fremont’s Business and Professional Women’s Organization, holding offices as Secretary, Treasurer, 1st and 2nd Vice President positions, since 1977. Marilyn was a member of the Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. During those years she taught Sunday School, was a Deacon and in Stephen Ministry. Marilyn also attended a 12-year on-going Nationwide Bible Study Fellowship. Marilyn and her husband Donald were active members of PFLAG.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald McPherran; brother, Stewart Tudehope; and son-in-law, Gene Stubbendick. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Rich) Wordekemper, Moreen Stubbendick; and son, Nicholas McPherran; brothers, Dean Tudehope and Don (Edie) Tudehope; grandchildren, Sharon (Jeff) Asmus, Katie (Joe) Craig, Ryan (Jacki) Stubbendick, and Mitchell (Kelsey) Stubbendick; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Samantha Asmus, Marcus and Myka Craig, Reese and Maddox Stubbendick, Izabel and Trent Stubbendick; nieces and nephews.
Marilyn will be missed for her generosity, warmth, friendship and sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life service, for both Marilyn and Donald, will be held at the Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., on Aug. 10, at 11 a.m.