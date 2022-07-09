Marilyn Schroeder Sabotta

October 31, 1923-December 12, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN—Marilyn Marcella Sabotta (nee Schroeder) passed away on Dec. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 31, 1923, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Dorothea and Walter Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Doran Schroeder, Celeste Brandert, Walter Schroeder, and Patricia Nagy. She is survived by her dear sister, Greta Krstovich. Marilyn is also survived by four children, Tom Sabotta (Sherri), Jane Guilfoyle (Roland), Steve Sabotta, and Teresa Komjathy (Joseph); seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Preceded in death by one granddaughter.

Marilyn was a graduate of Snyder High School (1941) and the University of Nebraska School of Nursing (1945). Our precious mother, and friend, will be deeply missed by her loving family. Private graveside services on July 12, 2022.