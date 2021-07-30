June 17, 1936 – July 28, 2021

Marion Christian Larsen, age 85, of Fremont died early Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Marion was born in Fremont on June 17, 1936, to his parents, H. Clarence and Edna Mae (Sanderson) Larsen. Marion was the middle child and the only boy, growing up in Fremont and graduating from Fremont High in 1954.

Marion started out as a soda jerk at Petrow’s Café, then worked at Phil’s Drive-In where he met “Rose Bud.” Following graduation, he worked at the Fremont Country Club where he learned to cook and do ice carvings. He married Roselyn Adams on July 31, 1955. After working in the restaurant business for a few years, he worked for Hormel’s for nearly 10 years. They bought Marion’s Villa in 1969 and served the public there until 1992 before moving to their downtown location, The Rose Room. After selling their restaurant in 2004, Marion moved to part-time employment working for Shalimar Gardens, then gave 10 years of service at Nye Court in the café.

Marion enjoyed his Cushman scooters! He rode one during high school and, later in life, bought and restored two scooters, one of which was almost identical to the first one he owned. He also had a passion for old cars. He had great pride in owning his 1959 Ford, hard-top retractable.