June 17, 1936 – July 28, 2021
Marion Christian Larsen, age 85, of Fremont died early Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Marion was born in Fremont on June 17, 1936, to his parents, H. Clarence and Edna Mae (Sanderson) Larsen. Marion was the middle child and the only boy, growing up in Fremont and graduating from Fremont High in 1954.
Marion started out as a soda jerk at Petrow’s Café, then worked at Phil’s Drive-In where he met “Rose Bud.” Following graduation, he worked at the Fremont Country Club where he learned to cook and do ice carvings. He married Roselyn Adams on July 31, 1955. After working in the restaurant business for a few years, he worked for Hormel’s for nearly 10 years. They bought Marion’s Villa in 1969 and served the public there until 1992 before moving to their downtown location, The Rose Room. After selling their restaurant in 2004, Marion moved to part-time employment working for Shalimar Gardens, then gave 10 years of service at Nye Court in the café.
Marion enjoyed his Cushman scooters! He rode one during high school and, later in life, bought and restored two scooters, one of which was almost identical to the first one he owned. He also had a passion for old cars. He had great pride in owning his 1959 Ford, hard-top retractable.
Marion loved baking with his mother throughout his youth and continued to perfect his skills. He was well known for his amazing meringue pies. He also delighted in making candy during the Christmas season.
Woodworking was a fond hobby. He built beautiful replicas of old-time vehicles and toys for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years he built bird houses that replicated buildings such as churches and cafes.
Marion was a humble Christian man who gave years of service to the fellowship committee at the Fremont Methodist Church. He prepared meals for Thanksgiving and was a key player for the Methodist Pie Parlor, making up to 75 pies for the weekend event.
People who loved him most will remember his compassion for the people he served and his love of animals and the attachment he had for his Miss Kitty.
Preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Jean Forst of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Earl (Odge) Forst; and brother-in-law, Gene Connelly.
Survivors: wife, Roselyn Larsen; daughter, Sherryl and husband Rodney of Omaha; son, Michael and wife Sarah (Nasser) of Newport Beach, California; 7 grandchildren and their spouses; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Connelly of Olatha, Kansas; sister-in-law, Janice Pascoe of Fremont; brother-in-law, Kent Adams and wife Kathy of Fremont; brother-in-law, Eddie Adams; several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Fremont First Methodist Church and the Love-Larson Opera House.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the family present from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church.