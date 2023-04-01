April 26, 1932—March 31, 2023

Marion M. Stork, 90 years of Seward, Nebraska, formerly of Winslow, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023.

She was born on April 26, 1932, in Rural Winslow, Nebraska, to Alfred and Charlotte (Kuss) Geisler. She married Leroy Stork on March 1, 1953.

The funeral service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Monday, April 3, from 5-7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapal 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, Ne, 68025 402-721-4490