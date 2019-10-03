January 28, 1932 – September 26, 2019
Marjorie A. Sommerer, age 87, of Fremont, formerly of Craig, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Pathfinder Place in Fremont.
Marjorie was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Henry and Violet (McPherson) Eriksen. She was raised on the family farm west of Craig. She graduated from Craig High School. She then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and studied English. Marjorie married Wayne Sommerer in February of 1954. She was a substitute teacher while her children were young and transitioned into full-time teaching as they got older. She taught in the Craig and Oakland School Districts, retiring in May of 1994. She remained on the farm until moving to Fremont to be close to her sons.
Marjorie was a member of Alder Grove Methodist Church, south of Craig. She also had been involved with the Eastern Star Chapter in Craig, American Legion Auxiliary, Retired Teachers Association and numerous card clubs in the area.
Survivors: sons, Ken (Karen) Sommerer and Rory Kim (Ragena) Sommerer, both of Fremont; grandchildren, Kody (Sara) Sommerer, Kory (Erica) Sommerer and stepgreat-grandchildren, Adrian and Lucia, Randy (Elizabeth) Sommerer and great-granddaughter, Lily, Ryan Sommerer, and Jordan Larson; son-in-law, Pat Clough of Lincoln; brother, Jim (Phyllis) Eriksen of Grand Island.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Wayne in 1994; daughter, Kae Clough in 2009; and a brother, Phil.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Alder Grove Methodist Church (181 Co. Rd 21), south of Craig. The Rev. Gregg Gahan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Craig Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
