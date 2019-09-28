Marjorie A. Sommerer 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save January 28, 1932 – September 26, 2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Marjorie A. Sommerer Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? promotion spotlight What should you be driving? Print Ads Medical FREMONT THERAPY & WELLNESS - Ad from 2019-09-24 Sep 24, 2019 Toy HOBBY LOBBY - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019 Lincoln Federal Savings Bank 415 E 6TH ST, FREMONT, NE 68026 402-721-8696 Restaurant MELS DINER - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Office NE PRESS - SALVAGE WAREHOUSE - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Service KEEP FREMONT BEAUTIFUL - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019 KEEP FREMONT BEAUTIFUL 1005 N CLARKSON, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-941-6122 Website Office GLENN MARTINDALE & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019 Service DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019 Medical EDGEWOOD VISTA MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-09-27 Sep 27, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?