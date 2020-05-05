× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 2, 1918 – April 30, 2020

Marjorie Havekost, age 102, of Fremont died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Marjorie was born March 2, 1918, at Milford, Nebraska, to Ben and Nettie (Mundhenke) Burkey. She was baptized on Oct. 21, 1928, and confirmed in the Milford Evangelical Church. She grew up there and graduated from Milford High School in 1936, she then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Marjorie taught in the rural schools of Seward County and the city schools of Valparaiso, Wisner and Kearney.

Marjorie married Woodrow Havekost on June 15, 1947, at Milford. She was confirmed again and joined Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper in 1948. They made their home on their farm northeast of Hooper for 32 years. They retired and moved to Fremont in August of 1979. They enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper and a former member of WELCA (Women of the ELCA). She also taught Sunday School, Bible School and sang in the church choir for many years.

Survivors: Robert (Kathy) Havekost of Elgin, Texas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband in 1993, parents, brother and a sister.