Marjorie Josephine MeltonJune 3, 1927 – May 29, 2019
Marjorie Josephine Melton, age 91, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Swanson) Nitz, was born June 3, 1927, in Mead, Nebraska. She passed away May 29, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Marjorie was preceded by her husband, Larry Melton; daughter, Nancy Jo Youngberg. She is survived by her sons, Timothy Melton (Shirley) and Tom Melton (Deanna); grandchildren, Faith Jones (Tim), Mark Melton, Blazek Muhleka; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Alyssa, Kaitlyn; brother, Jack Nitz; son-in-law, Dr. Steven W. Youngberg; other relatives and friends.
The service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a designation at a later date.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE 68152, 402-451-1000