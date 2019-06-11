Marjorie M. KirchmannSeptember 15, 1918 – June 8, 2019
Marjorie M. Kirchmann, age 100, of Papillion, formerly of Fremont, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Papillion Manor.
Marjorie was born Sept. 15, 1918, in Fremont to Albert and Emma (Ihlenfeld) Nelson. She grew up in Fremont, attended Nye Hawthorne grade school and graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1935. Marjorie Nelson married Harry Kirchmann in 1938 and the couple had three children, two sons and a daughter. She was a longtime member of The Presbyterian Church (now Fremont Presbyterian Church). She was an active member of the church and a quilter. She also worked for a number of years at Goodrich Dairy. She continued quilting and since moving to Omaha with her daughter had hand-pieced 63 baby quilts which she donated to the Nebraska Children’s Home Foundation. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Emma Nelson; husband, Harry; and oldest son, Dennis. She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Kirchmann; son, Fred Kirchmann; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Rev. Earl Underwood will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Foundation. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the mortuary.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.