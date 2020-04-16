Died April 13, 2020
Marjorie M. Urban, 82, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only) is Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo.
Rosary (Family Only) is Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Interment at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Plasi, Nebraska.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic: The Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Mass and Rosary will only be available for the immediate family.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
