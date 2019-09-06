Marjorie A. "Marge" Andersen
October 28, 1922 – September 4, 2019
Marjorie A. "Marge" Andersen, 96 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Marge was born Oct. 28, 1922, to Arthur and Irene (Frye) Gifford at Elk City, Nebraska. She lived on a farm in Iowa and moved to Arlington at the age of 7. In 1940, Marge graduated from Arlington High School. She attended Midland College and graduated with her Bachelor's degree at Iowa State University in 1944. On May 27, 1945, she married Charles "Pete" Andersen at First Congregational Church in Arlington.
Marge enjoyed doing needlework and traveling with Pete to Canada to fish and pulling their camper to Texas and Florida for the winter.
Marge offered her expertise for many years as a judge during the county fairs in Washington, Douglas, and Cuming counties. She was also a past 4-H leader and a Girl Scout leader. Marge was a 30-year board member for the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 70 years.
She is survived by daughters, Judy Andersen (Barbara McCole) of New York, Jayne Stranghoener (Paul) of Arlington, and Carolyn Andersen (Daniel Hoppes) of Fremont; sister-in-law, Fern Gifford, of Fremont; 13 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete; brother, Donald Gifford; sister, Ruby House, and brother-in-law, Ched House.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Arlington Community Church in Arlington. The Rev. A. David Paul will officiate. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery in Arlington.
Memorials may be directed to the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 West Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002, 402-478-4151.