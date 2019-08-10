Marjorie “Marge” Doksansky
March 15, 1931 – August 9, 2019
Marjorie “Marge” Ann Doksansky, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont. Marjorie was born March 15, 1931, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Henry J. and Anna T. (Cernik) Princ.
She grew up in Wahoo until 1941 and moved to Dixon, Nebraska, until 1944 when she moved to Fremont. Marjorie was a 1948 graduate of Guardian Angels High School in West Point, Nebraska. She lived in Omaha from 1948 to 1955 and attended college at St. Mary's, Creighton Memorial and St. Joseph to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1952. She returned to Fremont and worked at Memorial Hospital until 1966 after that she began working at Hormel's in Fremont until retiring in 1994. During this time she also worked part-time at the Dodge County Judicial Center until 2006.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, American Occupational Nursing Association, Retired Nurses, Fremont Nurses Association and Catholic Daughters. She was a volunteer for Hospice and Meals on Wheels and enjoyed bowling and golf. She was a proud supporter of Bergan Catholic Schools and all of her kids and grandkids sports and activities.
She is survived by son, Scott (Teri) Doksansky of Atlanta, Georgia; daughters, Denise (Gayle) Novotny of Wahoo, Nebraska, Renee (Bob) Brown of Fremont, Nadine (Jim) Lallman of Omaha, Nebraska, and Nola (Dan) Hannon of Fremont; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be designated to Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools.
