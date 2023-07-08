She attended Omaha South High School, and was married in 1955 and had three children, and later divorced. She worked at Western Electric for 10 years. Marjorie married Arnold Lessig on July 13, 1969, in Omaha. She lived in Bellevue, Nebraska, and then moved to an acreage in Fremont in 1978. Arnold adopted the two boys, her daughter passed away at the age of 3 months. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. She loved to cook, can veggies from the garden and baking. She enjoyed raising her granddaughter Laura, she also loved and cared for four dogs during her life.