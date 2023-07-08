February 18, 1938 – July 5, 2023
Marjorie (Sterba) Lessig, God called Marjorie home to heaven Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska. She survived Bulbar & Spinal Polio at age 14, with a lot of prayers.
She attended Omaha South High School, and was married in 1955 and had three children, and later divorced. She worked at Western Electric for 10 years. Marjorie married Arnold Lessig on July 13, 1969, in Omaha. She lived in Bellevue, Nebraska, and then moved to an acreage in Fremont in 1978. Arnold adopted the two boys, her daughter passed away at the age of 3 months. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. She loved to cook, can veggies from the garden and baking. She enjoyed raising her granddaughter Laura, she also loved and cared for four dogs during her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Golda Girnus; sons, Tony and Terry; and infant daughter, Diana Sterba.
Survived by husband, Arnold of Fremont; brother, Gerald (Betty) Ibsen of Nerden, Oklahoma; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church “Chapel.” Family viewing only. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital.
