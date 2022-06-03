August 18, 1934 – June 1, 2022

Marjorie W. (Moser) Reynolds, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of North Bend, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. Marjorie was born Aug. 18, 1934, at Dodge, Nebraska, to Edward A. and Hilda (Studt) Moser. She lived at Dodge until moving to North Bend in 1942. She was a 1952 graduate of North Bend High School. She worked as a waitress at the Corner Café in North Bend and then taught school at District 92, south of Morse Bluff, Nebraska. She was employed at North Bend Central High School as a secretary and study hall teacher for 20 years. She also worked as a receptionist at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend.

Margie married Gene Hynek on Aug. 1, 1953, at North Bend. She went from being a city girl to a farmer’s wife. They later divorced.

She was a lifelong member of St. Charles Catholic Church at North Bend and St. Anne’s Altar Society. Margie was known for her love of baking kolaches, cinnamon and dinner rolls. She would bake on Saturday mornings and sell them out of her house. Margie loved to dance.

Margie married John Reynolds on July 18, 1997, at St. Charles Catholic Church at North Bend. They lived at North Bend until moving to Shalimar Gardens at Fremont in 2017. John died Aug. 5, 2018.

She is survived by sons, Larry (Kerry) Hynek of Morse Bluff, Bob Hynek of Talmage and Mike (Cailie) Hynek of Guide Rock, Nebraska; daughters, Carolyn (Todd) Bornhoft of Lincoln and Barb (Jeff) Hines of Morse Bluff; sister, Ardith (Richard) Cantral of Kearney; brothers, Robert (Caryn) Moser of North Bend, Jim (Lynda) Moser of Fremont, Richard (Donna) Moser of Sacramento, California, Eldon (Cheryl) Moser of Yutan; brother-in-law, Mel Roth of Fremont; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter-in-law, Connie Hynek; sisters, Mae Rita Jirkovsky, Kathy Powers, Mercedes “Dee” Roth and infant sister, Elizabeth Moser; brother and sister-in-law, Edward L. and Doris Moser; brother-in-law, Richard Hartmann; niece, Susie Priester; and nephew, Steve Hartmann.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Charles Catholic Church at North Bend. Rosary will be said at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Visitation on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home in North Bend. Burial at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

