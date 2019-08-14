Mark A. FarrandMarch 3, 1962 – August 10, 2019
Mark A. Farrand, age 57, of Fremont died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Omaha.
He was born March 3, 1962, in Fremont to Ernest and Joan (Smith) Farrand.
He is survived by his son, Zac Farrand of Fremont, and other family.
Celebration of Life Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser’s.
Military graveside service, Woodland Cemetery, North Bend, Nebraska.
Memorials to the family.
