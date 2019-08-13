Mark A. Farrand 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mark A. Farrand × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} March 3, 1962 - August 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark A. Farrand Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? promotion spotlight Famous Mother's Trivia Quiz Print Ads Legal FREMONT AUCTION COMPANY - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Service FREMONT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF FREMONT - Ad from 2019-08-07 Aug 7, 2019 Service DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL - Ad from 2019-08-13 2 hrs ago Dugan Funeral Chapel 751 N LINCOLN AVE, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-2880 Transportation PAK MAIL CENTER OF AMERICA #327 - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Construction Storm Drywall - Ad from 2019-08-09 Aug 9, 2019 Office FREMONT LOCK SHOP - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Car P & L AUTOMOTIVE - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 P & L AUTOMOTIVE 2600 N Yager Rd Ste 801, Fremont, NE 68025 402-727-0735 Toy HOBBY LOBBY - Ad from 2019-08-07 Aug 7, 2019 Construction PREMIER AFFORDABLE ROOFING - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Sale DON PETERSON & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Don Peterson & Associates 100 E 6TH ST., FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-7177 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?