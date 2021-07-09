 Skip to main content
Mark E. Hagedorn
Mark E. Hagedorn

May 18, 1965 – July 6, 2021

Mark E. Hagedorn was born May 18, 1965, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Darell and Janice Hagedorn. Mark died suddenly on July 6, 2021, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. He is preceded in death by his father, Darell. Mark is survived by his mother, Janice of Washington, Nebraska; brothers, Bret and wife Jennifer of Kennard, Nebraska, and Lyle of Washington, Nebraska; sister, Kathy Hagedorn of Washington, Nebraska; and nieces, Elizabeth Hagedorn of Naperville, Illinois, and Megan Hagedorn of Omaha.

Private services to be held. Inurnment at a later date. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

Elkhorn, NE

(402) 289-2222

