Mark T. Hartman, age 55, of Fremont, died Monday, July 24, 2023 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Among survivors is his wife, Lacy.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 31, at Living Word, FCF at 11th and Lincoln Streets in Fremont. The committal will take place at 2 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time), Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon, Nebraska.
