Mark Hatchell
December 13, 1955 – January 24, 2020

Mark Hatchell, 64, Fremont, Nebraska, entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born on Dec. 13, 1955, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

He is survived by sister, Penny Hatchell, Omaha; nephew, Luke (Jessica) Hatchell, Omaha. He is preceded in death by parents, Donald Hatchell and Connie Hankes.

Gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church, 1538 County Road 10, Mead, Nebraska.

