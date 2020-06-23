× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 18, 1955 – June 19, 2020

Mark K. Leitel, age 65, of Fremont passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 18, 1955, at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, and was raised in Lincoln and Omaha. Mark attended Omaha schools and graduated from Burke High School in 1973. In August of 1975 he married Diane Cloeter in Fremont and continued his four years of service in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a degree in engineering and has since worked in bridge construction throughout the United States. In 1989 Mark was married to Vivian Sorenson in Adams, Colorado.

Mark is survived by two daughters, Kristine Patton (husband Robert) of Omaha and Kelsey Leitel of Tucson, Arizona; one son, John Leitel, also of Tucson; a brother, Bruce Leitel (wife Chris) of Omaha; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Lawson Patton; a niece, Brianna Kalasky (husband Sean); and great-nephew and niece, Colton and Kathleen Kalasky. Also a special companion, Sally Vilmont. He was preceded by his parents, John Perry Leitel and William and Marilou Lawson.

A gathering in memory of Mark will be held at a later date. There has been a memorial established to the Dodge County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.