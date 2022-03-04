Mark Klevemann

April 7, 1953 - February 2, 2022

Mark Klevemann was born April 7, 1953, in Fremont to Bob and Kathy (Fenske) Klevemann. He passed away at his home on Feb. 2, 2022, due to complications from Lymphoma.

He graduated from Fremont High School in 1971. He had a glass carving business for several years. He was very artistic.

He married Vickie Juhl on Oct. 15, 2004.

He is survived by wife Vickie (Black) Klevemann of Omaha, Mother Kay Klevemann. sisters Jill (Scott) Lackey and Ellen (Scott) Anderson of Fremont and Step Daughter Sarah (Steven) Grosch and Granddaughter Addi Grosch of Clinton Township, MI.

He was proceeded in death by his Grandparents Edward and Gladys Fenske and Henry and Malinda Klevemann, his Father Bob and sister Paula Frystak.

No services are planned.

