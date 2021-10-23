February 8, 1953 – October 16, 2021

Mark W. Riggs, age 68, of Hackensack, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in the Twin Cities surrounded by his family. Mark was born on Feb. 8, 1953, to Wayne and Jeanine (Ferguson) Riggs in Fremont, Nebraska.

Mark grew up in town and graduated from Fremont High School. On March 2, 1979, he married Jayne Vondenkamp at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Mark was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served honorably from 1973-1977. He later took the skills he gained in the Navy and turned them into a 40-year career in the airline industry for Eastern, Northwest and Delta Airlines. Mark and Jayne retired to Stony Lake in Hackensack where Mark thoroughly enjoyed living the Northern Minnesota lake life. Mark had many hobbies including woodworking, gardening, maple syrup making, fishing, and helping his son build a cabin next door.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Riggs.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jayne; his sons, Daniel (Sharlyn) Riggs and Nathan (Emily) Riggs; his mother, Jeanine Riggs; his siblings, Kathleen (Jon) Schommer, Mary (Tom) Matteo, Karen Kelly, and John (Shelly) Riggs; and his five young grandsons.

A memorial service for Mark will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker, Minnesota, at 3 p.m. with a visitation starting at 2 p.m. A celebration of life event will be held at Portage Brewing starting at 5 p.m.

As a proud Veteran, Mark’s family requests that memorials be directed to: Wounded Warriors Guide Service: https://wwgsmn.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minnesota. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com.