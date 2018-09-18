Feb. 6, 1955 – Sept. 13, 2018
Marlene enjoyed working and raising her children in Fremont for the past 30 years. Marlene lived a life of love and laughter. Her best memories were being at the ball fields watching her kids play, loving her pets, and keeping in touch with her friends around Fremont. Marlene will be remembered for being a good mom and the many laughs she shared with all. Marlene's children, Joe Janousek, Marcy and Dave Volnek, and Kenny Janousek, will carry on her lively spirit. Please join friends and family for her service Friday, Sept 21, at 2:30 p.m. at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler's West Center Chapel in Omaha.