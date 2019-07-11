September 3, 1937 – July 8, 2019
Marlene “Meem” P. Pruss, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. Marlene was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Morse Bluff, Nebraska, to Phillip and Gladys (Kruger) Hynek.
She grew up at North Bend, Nebraska, and graduated from North Bend High School. Marlene married Theodore “Ted” Pruss on June 15, 1957, in North Bend. Ted died April 30, 2008. Marlene lived most of her life in Redwood City, California.
She was a secretary and specifications analyst for Raychem Corp. for over 50 years.
She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church in Redwood City where she sang in the choir and was an Eucharistic Minister. She did volunteer work at church and hospitals.
Marlene moved to Fremont in 2013.
She is survived by son, Eugene (Kristi) Pruss of Avon Lake, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Allison and Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Eugene Hynek.
The Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Rosary will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be given to Endless Journey Hospice in Omaha.
