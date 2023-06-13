September 21, 1931 – June 8, 2023

Marlene Meyer, 91, of Fremont, formerly of Scribner, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Fremont.

She was born Sept. 21, 1931, south of Scribner, to Alfred and Margret (Peters) Meyer. Marlene was baptized on Dec. 6, 1931, and confirmed on March 25, 1945. She knew Christ as her personal Lord and Savior, and remained a dedicated member of the United Lutheran Church.

She attended District 12, and graduated in 1949 from Scribner High School. Following graduation, she worked for Milo Witt at his grocery store, and then at Lamberty Hardware. On April 22, 1951, Marlene married Kenneth D. Meyer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hooper. Together, they raised two daughters, Jane and Sandra. As the girls grew older, Marlene worked for the Cordes Brother’s grocery store. She ended her career after working at the Scribner Bank for 21 years. She was awarded the Scribner Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year in 1997.

Marlene lived in rural Scribner her whole life, serving as a farm wife to her husband, Kenneth, before they moved to Fremont in April 2000. They celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 2001, and had 57 happy years together before he passed in May 2008. She cherished her role as a mother, grandma and great-grandma.

Survivors include: daughters, Jane and husband, Steve Langemeier, of rural Hooper, and Sandy and husband, G.J. Valasek, of Omaha; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ginger Langemeier of Lincoln, Heidi and Eddie Couch, Emmett, Isaac and Benson of Mead, Scott and Jessica Langemeier, and Owen of Scribner and Cody and Katie Valasek, and Tate of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Leonard Meyer and Lowell Bloemker; nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends; all whom she loved dearly.

Her Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner with PMA Robert Ball officiating. The family will be present at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June, 14, 2023. Burial will be at the Hooper Cemetery.

A memorial has been established to the United Lutheran Church.

An online guest book may be signed at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.