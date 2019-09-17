{{featured_button_text}}
Marlin L. Greunke

March 17, 1937—September 14, 2019

Marlin L. Greunke, age 82, of Arlington died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Nye Legacy.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, north of Arlington. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Closed casket visitation will be Tuesday with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and for an hour before the service at the church.

