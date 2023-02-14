Marlin L. Jorgensen

January 10, 1949 – February 12, 2023

Marlin L. Jorgensen, 74, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born Jan. 10, 1949, in Fremont to Darwin and Darlene (Hollenbeck) Jorgensen.

Marlin grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School. He then attended Midland Lutheran College. Over the years he worked as a mechanic, maintenance tech at Valmont and has always been a metallurgist and gunsmith. He moved to Cedar Bluffs in the 1970s. Marlin enjoyed being in the Civil War Reenactors Group.

Marlin is survived by daughter, Heather Jorgensen, and her daughter, Kinslee Ortmeier of Fremont; nieces – Christina (Jacob) Hansen and their children, Joshua, Garrett, Rebecca and Emma of Cedar Bluffs; Suzanne Larson, (Andrew) and their children, Maddie, Andrew, Damion, Rose, Grace, and Sam; Stephanie (Justin) Dawson and their children, Cecilia, Bella, Ellie and Liam; nephews, Eric and Aaron Abney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Linda Abney.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, also at Moser’s. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery at Leshara, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.