January 13, 1927 – June 27, 2020
Marlin Wilbur Metschke, 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away June 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Marlin was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Otto and Alice (Lieswald) Metschke. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 3, 1946, to March 17, 1947. On March 12, 1949, Marlin married “Norma” Edna Schultz in Hooper, Nebraska. He was employed at Hormel for 43 years and retired in 1992. “Norma” passed away March 27, 2005. Marlin moved to Norfolk in 2014 and resided at the veterans home there.
Marlin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was also a member of the Fremont American Legion Post 20. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a past president of the Fremont Anglers Club. Marlin enjoyed vacationing to Canada.
Marlin was survived by his two sons, David (Patsy) Metschke of Wisner, Nebraska, and Mark (Candace) Metschke of Urbandale, Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Chris Metschke, Michelle Madsen, Rick Metschke Jr., and Elly Twidwell; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Marlin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; son, Rick; infant son, Paul; brothers, Orville, Virgil and Gene; and sisters, Dorothy Meyers, and Marge Andreasen.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Trinity Lutheran in Fremont with Rev. Dan Heuer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Family requests masks to be worn at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Live streaming of the funeral service will be available at trinityfremont.com.
Memorials to Fremont Honor Guard or Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
