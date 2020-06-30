× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 13, 1927 – June 27, 2020

Marlin Wilbur Metschke, 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away June 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Marlin was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Otto and Alice (Lieswald) Metschke. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 3, 1946, to March 17, 1947. On March 12, 1949, Marlin married “Norma” Edna Schultz in Hooper, Nebraska. He was employed at Hormel for 43 years and retired in 1992. “Norma” passed away March 27, 2005. Marlin moved to Norfolk in 2014 and resided at the veterans home there.

Marlin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was also a member of the Fremont American Legion Post 20. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a past president of the Fremont Anglers Club. Marlin enjoyed vacationing to Canada.

Marlin was survived by his two sons, David (Patsy) Metschke of Wisner, Nebraska, and Mark (Candace) Metschke of Urbandale, Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Chris Metschke, Michelle Madsen, Rick Metschke Jr., and Elly Twidwell; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Marlin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; son, Rick; infant son, Paul; brothers, Orville, Virgil and Gene; and sisters, Dorothy Meyers, and Marge Andreasen.