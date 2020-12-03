April 18, 1927 – November 26, 2020

Marshall R. Hardy, age 93, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Fremont, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Tucson at Heritage Manor at Lago Del Oro with family by his side.

Marshall was born April 18, 1927, on a ranch near Chambers, Nebraska, to Delbert Earl (D.E.) and Florence (Howe) Hardy. At a young age Marshall moved to Washington County and grew up in the Blair and Spiker area. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 and was discharged in 1947 as a Staff Sgt. On April 25, 1946, he married Violet (Christiansen) Hardy.

Marshall was employed by Nick Neff Tire and Motor Company, Fremont, for 16 years, then later was a co-owner of H & H Motors, Fremont, for 18 years. Before retiring in 1990 he served as the Transportation Supervisor for the Fremont Public Schools for 10 years.

Marshall also served several years in the Fremont Police Reserves and Fremont Volunteer Fire Department. Marshall was a 70-year member of the Fremont American Legion post and was also a member of the St. Timothy Lutheran Church for many years before relocating to Arizona in 2013.