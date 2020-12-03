April 18, 1927 – November 26, 2020
Marshall R. Hardy, age 93, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Fremont, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Tucson at Heritage Manor at Lago Del Oro with family by his side.
Marshall was born April 18, 1927, on a ranch near Chambers, Nebraska, to Delbert Earl (D.E.) and Florence (Howe) Hardy. At a young age Marshall moved to Washington County and grew up in the Blair and Spiker area. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 and was discharged in 1947 as a Staff Sgt. On April 25, 1946, he married Violet (Christiansen) Hardy.
Marshall was employed by Nick Neff Tire and Motor Company, Fremont, for 16 years, then later was a co-owner of H & H Motors, Fremont, for 18 years. Before retiring in 1990 he served as the Transportation Supervisor for the Fremont Public Schools for 10 years.
Marshall also served several years in the Fremont Police Reserves and Fremont Volunteer Fire Department. Marshall was a 70-year member of the Fremont American Legion post and was also a member of the St. Timothy Lutheran Church for many years before relocating to Arizona in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Violet, in 2016; parents, Delbert Earl (D.E.) and Florence (Howe) Hardy; brother, Bobby Lee Hardy; sister, Betty French; and infant sister, Earline Hardy.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Jeff) Taylor of Tucson; grandson, Joel (Kim) Taylor; and great-grandson, Jacob Marshall Taylor, all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; sister, Charlotte Petersen of Tekamah, Nebraska; sister, Patricia Nielsen of Blair; brother, William G. (Judith) Hardy of Fort Calhoun; as well as other extended family members.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 3-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Shari Schwedhelm officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery with military honors by V.F.W. Post 854 and American Legion Post #20.
Due to COVID, no out-of-state family will be in attendance. All CDC guidelines on social distancing must be observed and masks are required for those choosing to attend either the viewing or service. The service will be live streamed. The link to the live webcast will be located under the photo on his obituary on the Dugan Funeral Chapel website click (watch webcast). www.duganchapel.com
Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 538 W. 16th St., Fremont, NE 68025 or Harmony Hospice, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, STE B-200 Tucson, AZ 85715.
