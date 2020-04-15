× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 26, 1938 – April 13, 2020

Martha Bernice Campbell, age 82, of Fremont died Monday, April 13, 2020, from heart failure at her home. Martha was born Feb. 26, 1938, to Roger and Bernice (Hopperstadt) Farnsworth in Winneshek County in Northeast Iowa.

She was raised in Spring Valley, Minnesota, graduating from Spring Valley High School. She was active in the Luther League and Confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. While she was employed at Worrall Hospital in Rochester, through a friend, she met Richard J. Campbell, an Air Force man home on leave at the Playmor Ballroom in August of 1959. They married at St. Pius X Church on Feb. 27, 1960. Martha became a military wife for the remainder of her husband’s long military career.

At one time taking an 8-week-old baby and a 2-year-old all alone on a flight from Minnesota to Izmir, Turkey, to rejoin her husband. The living conditions upon arrival initially were “rustic,” but soon they adjusted to life in a Turkish neighborhood. She was able to sew many of the clothes for her family, through the years. She took pride always in a neat clean house. She enjoyed keeping in touch with old friends and family until illness took its toll.