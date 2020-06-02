× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 5, 1937—May 28, 2020

Martha Lou Compton Tober-Smith, age 83, peacefully passed away at the Rapid City Hospital on May 28, 2020. Martha was born on December 5, 1937, in Moon, South Dakota to Lewis Minor Compton and Evangeline Patterson Compton. Martha married John Rockford Tober on September 26, 1957 in Loveland, Colorado. Martha and John had 3 children, Bill Tober (Waterloo, NE), Diana Rhedin (Ames, NE), and Ron Tober (Las Vegas, NV). Martha married Gary Smith on July 10, 2013 in Hill City, SD, with Pastor Ron Walker officiating.

Martha grew up on the Limestone in South Dakota on a ranch til the age of 18 when she moved to Nebraska. She poured herself into her children, sheltering stray cats, and researching early SD settlers genealogy and stories that was published in a Wyoming museum.

Martha is survived by her children, Bill Tober, Diana Rhedin (Rick), Ron Tober; husband Gary Smith; siblings Gussie Nissen (Billings, MT), Junior Compton (Hill City, SD), and Wayne (Betty) Compton (Custer, SD); grandchildren Jonathan Tober (Joleen), Jessie Tober (Steve), Brandy Reynolds (Michael), Samantha Franklin (Paul), and Kristy Rhedin; great grandchildren Isabella, Tytus, and Jacob Reynolds, Harold Maca, Chloe, Luke, Mason, and Rhett Franklin.