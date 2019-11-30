Martin E. Dewey
Died November 22, 2019
Martin E. Dewey, 73, of Lincoln, died 1129 at Homestead Rehabilitation Center after a prolonged illness. Martin left college at Midland in Fremont to volunteer specifically as a Marine in the Vietnam War.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Eunice Dewey of Fremont, Nebraska, and his brother, Hugh Dewey. He is survived by his brothers, Ed Dewey, Pat Dewey; and his sister, Eileen Warner; along with 12 nieces, nephews and 14 great-grand nieces and nephews
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O’ St. Visitation will be 1 hour prior at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to CenterPointe and directed to their Veteran’s Service Dept. to assist veterans in need, 2633 P St., Lincoln, NE 68503.
Condolences online at roperandsons.com.