Martin was born to Phyllis and Herb Edgington on Sept. 2, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio.

Survived by brothers, Scott (Cindy) Sindel, Todd (Devon) Sindel, Kitt (Patty) Sindel, along with multiple nieces and nephews. Graduated from Duke University. Retired from Verizon where he was legal counsel. Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kimberly.