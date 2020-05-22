Martin John Emanuel

He is survived by his wife, Margaret White of Valley, Nebraska, formerly of Scribner; his daughter, Michelle Emanuel of Oxford, Mississippi; and six siblings, Esther Moloney of Bellevue, Washington, Eileen Lanners of Arvada, Colorado, Ruth Cada of Lincoln, Nebraska, Amy Gaylor of Medford, Oregon, Allen Emanuel of Blair, Nebraska, and Doris Christensen of Blair. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Aimee Horak of Dodge, Nebraska; his brothers, Arthur Emanuel of Dodge and John Emanuel of McDonald, Pennsylvania; and his first wife, Mooneen Camp Emanuel of Birmingham, Alabama.

After graduating from Dodge High School in 1956, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served two tours, mostly with the Military Police. He was stationed in Texas, Hawaii, and Georgia. After his honorable discharge, he lived in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was employed by Security Engineers, Inc., working his way up from guard to Director of Security before starting his own business, Security Technical Services, which later became Riverchase Security, Inc. After retirement, he lived in Steens and Noxapater, Mississippi, before settling in Scribner in 2005.