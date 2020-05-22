Martin John Emanuel
Died May 19, 2020
Martin John Emanuel, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Scribner, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont from complications of Parkinson's disease.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret White of Valley, Nebraska, formerly of Scribner; his daughter, Michelle Emanuel of Oxford, Mississippi; and six siblings, Esther Moloney of Bellevue, Washington, Eileen Lanners of Arvada, Colorado, Ruth Cada of Lincoln, Nebraska, Amy Gaylor of Medford, Oregon, Allen Emanuel of Blair, Nebraska, and Doris Christensen of Blair. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Aimee Horak of Dodge, Nebraska; his brothers, Arthur Emanuel of Dodge and John Emanuel of McDonald, Pennsylvania; and his first wife, Mooneen Camp Emanuel of Birmingham, Alabama.
After graduating from Dodge High School in 1956, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served two tours, mostly with the Military Police. He was stationed in Texas, Hawaii, and Georgia. After his honorable discharge, he lived in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was employed by Security Engineers, Inc., working his way up from guard to Director of Security before starting his own business, Security Technical Services, which later became Riverchase Security, Inc. After retirement, he lived in Steens and Noxapater, Mississippi, before settling in Scribner in 2005.
He enjoyed casino games, including poker, and training bird dogs to hunt pheasant and quail. He will be buried at the National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska, with a memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute via the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org).
Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery, there will be no further services at this time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.