Marty D. Williamson
December 3, 1949 - September 20, 2019
Marty D. Williamson, 69, of Fremont died at Methodist Fremont Health Friday September 20. He was born in Early, Iowa December 3, 1949 to Mary and Daniel Williamson and graduated from Ida Grove, Iowa High School in 1968. He moved to Fremont to attend Midland Lutheran College graduating in 1972. Marty founded Fremont Builders Supply with Daniel Lux in 1976 where he continued to work until his death. He enjoyed going fishing, traveling with his wife Debbie, and spending time with his family and friends at his cabin in the Lake of the Ozarks. He was a member of First Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Marty Williamson married the love of his life Debra Siercks August 14, 1971 in Fremont.
He is survived by his wife Debbie, one daughter Emily Hurley (Paul) of Omaha and one son Jason D. Williamson (Jamie) of Jefferson City, Missouri; 2 sisters Melissa Calahan (Tim) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Melinda Huseman (Brad) of Laurie, Missouri; two sons Kelly Williamson (Leslie) of Stamford, Texas and Kyle Williamson of Fremont; and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday September 24 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00. There has been a memorial established to a scholarship for the construction trades. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.