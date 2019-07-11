Marvin G. Welstead
February 21, 1921 – May 25, 2019
Marvin G. Welstead, 98, passed away at Methodist Fremont Health on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born in Fremont on Feb. 21, 1921, and graduated from Fremont High School. He attended Midland Lutheran College, Woodbury College in Los Angeles, and Graduate School at the University of Indiana. He served in WWII with the 2nd Tactical Air Division, 3rd Air Force. Marvin married Maudie Jean Olson on Feb. 21, 1942, in Fremont. Jean passed away July 7, 2009.
He is survived by two sons, Bob Welstead (Tess) of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and Dr. Jon Welstead (Karin) of Milwaukee; a brother, William Welstead (Vickie) of Waco, Texas; grandchildren, Katie Adams (Mike), Dr. Jason Welstead (Bethany), Karlan Welstead, Nicholas Christopher (Krysney); great-grandchildren, Josh Lisko, Zachary and Elizabeth Adams; and great granddaughter, Layla Welstead; as well as special friends, Jean and Ernie Nick. He was preceded in death by beloved wife Jean; grandson, William Welstead; and great-grandsons, Gabriel and Nathanael Adams.
He was employed by Equitable Federal Savings Bank from 1946 until his retirement, serving as President and Chairman of the Board. Marvin was past President of the Midwest Savings Conference and the Nebraska League of Savings Institutions. He served on the Board of Directors of the United States League of Savings Institutions and their Executive Committee. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the 10th District Federal Home Loan Bank and subsequently appointed Vice-Chairman by President Nixon.
Marvin was Incorporator and Drive Chairman of the Fremont Community Chest. He was one of the Founders of the Fremont Area Community Foundation and served on the Board of Directors and as President and Treasurer. He was awarded a Life Membership in 1991. He also served on the Board of Directors and as President/Chairman of the Board of the State Chamber of Commerce. Marvin received the Fremont Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Award in 2019, the Community Foundation Legacy award in 2018 and was recognized with the Marvin G. Welstead Fund by the Fremont Business Development Council.
After 67 years of marriage, Marvin's wife Jean passed away from Alzheimer's disease. He dedicated the remainder of his life to raising monies to fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer's and to educate Alzheimer's caregivers. He founded the Fremont Area Alzheimer's Fund to help raise those funds. During his tenure they raised more than $700,000 in that capacity. He was recognized by the University of Nebraska Medical Center with the Community Service to Research Award in 2018.
Over his lifetime Marvin received many community service awards. He was active in his service to the community he loved. He was trustee of the Methodist Church, trustee of Midland University, Rotary President and Paul Harris Fellow, life member of American Legion and Masonic Lodge. Over his lifetime, he was dedicated to making Fremont a better place to live and work. His dedication will be missed.
Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kimmel Theatre at Midland University (900 N. Clarkson St. Fremont). Memorials should be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer's Fund at the Fremont Area Community Foundation, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE 68025.
The family would like to invite attendees to a luncheon following the service at the Fremont Golf Club (2710 N. Somers Ave., Fremont).
