Marvin G. Welstead
February 21, 1921 – May 25, 2019
Marvin G. Welstead, 98, passed away at Methodist Fremont Health on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kimmel Theatre at Midland University (900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont). Memorials should be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer's Fund at the Fremont Area Community Foundation, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE 68025.
The family would like to invite attendees to a luncheon following the service at the Fremont Golf Club (2710 N. Somers Ave., Fremont).
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel, 402-721-2880